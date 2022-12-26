Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Banc of California Inc. (BANC)

Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.01. The company’s stock price has collected 3.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banc of California Inc. (NYSE :BANC) Right Now?

Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BANC is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Banc of California Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.33, which is $4.84 above the current price. BANC currently public float of 55.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BANC was 351.98K shares.

BANC’s Market Performance

BANC stocks went up by 3.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.34% and a quarterly performance of -5.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for Banc of California Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.16% for BANC stocks with a simple moving average of -11.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BANC

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BANC reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for BANC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BANC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

BANC Trading at -5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANC rose by +3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.92. In addition, Banc of California Inc. saw -21.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BANC starting from Barker James Andrew, who purchase 12,900 shares at the price of $19.32 back on Feb 01. After this action, Barker James Andrew now owns 76,245 shares of Banc of California Inc., valued at $249,187 using the latest closing price.

WOLFF JARED M, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Banc of California Inc., purchase 5,015 shares at $19.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that WOLFF JARED M is holding 50,115 shares at $98,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BANC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banc of California Inc. stands at +20.04. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.