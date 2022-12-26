Lear Corporation (LEA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) went up by 0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $195.43. The company’s stock price has collected -2.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/20/22 that 5 Auto-Parts Stocks That Will Gain From Ford’s Inflation Problem

Is It Worth Investing in Lear Corporation (NYSE :LEA) Right Now?

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEA is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Lear Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $152.16, which is $30.24 above the current price. LEA currently public float of 58.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEA was 581.75K shares.

LEA’s Market Performance

LEA stocks went down by -2.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.02% and a quarterly performance of -1.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for Lear Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.03% for LEA stocks with a simple moving average of -9.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LEA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LEA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $139 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEA reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $117. The rating they have provided for LEA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to LEA, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on June 07th of the current year.

LEA Trading at -9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -15.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEA fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.46. In addition, Lear Corporation saw -33.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEA starting from SCOTT RAYMOND E, who sale 6,142 shares at the price of $127.59 back on Dec 15. After this action, SCOTT RAYMOND E now owns 16,740 shares of Lear Corporation, valued at $783,658 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT RAYMOND E, the President and CEO of Lear Corporation, sale 500 shares at $138.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that SCOTT RAYMOND E is holding 22,882 shares at $69,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.86 for the present operating margin

+7.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lear Corporation stands at +1.94. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.