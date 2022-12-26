LCI Industries (LCII): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) went up by 2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.11. The company’s stock price has collected 1.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/22/21 that A Small-Cap Stock With Supply-Chain Problems That’s Worth Buying

Is It Worth Investing in LCI Industries (NYSE :LCII) Right Now?

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LCII is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for LCI Industries declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $121.63, which is $33.21 above the current price. LCII currently public float of 24.64M and currently shorts hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LCII was 217.13K shares.

LCII’s Market Performance

LCII stocks went up by 1.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.74% and a quarterly performance of -5.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for LCI Industries. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.42% for LCII stocks with a simple moving average of -14.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCII stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LCII by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LCII in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $131 based on the research report published on August 01st of the current year 2022.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LCII reach a price target of $153. The rating they have provided for LCII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to LCII, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

LCII Trading at -3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCII rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.82. In addition, LCI Industries saw -39.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCII starting from PRUITT EILEEN S, who sale 158 shares at the price of $118.00 back on May 27. After this action, PRUITT EILEEN S now owns 0 shares of LCI Industries, valued at $18,644 using the latest closing price.

Fletcher Nick C, the EVP & Chief HR Officer of LCI Industries, sale 3,597 shares at $117.45 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Fletcher Nick C is holding 0 shares at $422,468 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.92 for the present operating margin

+22.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for LCI Industries stands at +6.43. Equity return is now at value 38.30, with 14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.