Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) went down by -3.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.49. The company’s stock price has collected -1.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :KPLT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Katapult Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is $0.66 above the current price. KPLT currently public float of 55.36M and currently shorts hold a 8.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KPLT was 310.49K shares.

KPLT’s Market Performance

KPLT stocks went down by -1.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.32% and a quarterly performance of -15.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.59% for Katapult Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.12% for KPLT stocks with a simple moving average of -37.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KPLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KPLT stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for KPLT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KPLT in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $1 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KPLT reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for KPLT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 05th, 2021.

KPLT Trading at -14.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares sank -12.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPLT fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0600. In addition, Katapult Holdings Inc. saw -75.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KPLT starting from Taragin Bruce, who purchase 13,000 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Dec 15. After this action, Taragin Bruce now owns 214,108 shares of Katapult Holdings Inc., valued at $11,908 using the latest closing price.

Taragin Bruce, the Director of Katapult Holdings Inc., purchase 15,130 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Taragin Bruce is holding 201,108 shares at $15,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KPLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.55 for the present operating margin

+29.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Katapult Holdings Inc. stands at +7.00. Equity return is now at value -52.70, with -10.90 for asset returns.