Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK)?

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.86. The company’s stock price has collected 3.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :TBNK) Right Now?

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TBNK is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Territorial Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is $1.11 above the current price. TBNK currently public float of 7.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBNK was 11.89K shares.

TBNK’s Market Performance

TBNK stocks went up by 3.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.28% and a quarterly performance of 20.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Territorial Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.28% for TBNK stocks with a simple moving average of 6.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBNK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TBNK by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TBNK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $24 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBNK reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for TBNK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 19th, 2020.

TBNK Trading at 8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBNK rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.68. In addition, Territorial Bancorp Inc. saw -8.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBNK starting from Hirata Vernon, who sale 2,454 shares at the price of $23.19 back on Apr 08. After this action, Hirata Vernon now owns 80,597 shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc., valued at $56,904 using the latest closing price.

Hirata Vernon, the Vice Chairman & Co-COO of Territorial Bancorp Inc., sale 3,546 shares at $23.45 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that Hirata Vernon is holding 83,051 shares at $83,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Territorial Bancorp Inc. stands at +25.99. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.