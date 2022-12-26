Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA)?

Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.48. The company’s stock price has collected 34.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ :SERA) Right Now?

SERA currently public float of 25.21M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SERA was 29.65K shares.

SERA’s Market Performance

SERA stocks went up by 34.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.00% and a quarterly performance of -5.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.68% for Sera Prognostics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.74% for SERA stocks with a simple moving average of -18.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SERA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SERA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SERA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SERA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SERA reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for SERA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

SERA Trading at 16.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SERA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.15%, as shares surge +21.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SERA rose by +34.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3070. In addition, Sera Prognostics Inc. saw -76.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SERA starting from Boniface John J., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Jul 27. After this action, Boniface John J. now owns 46,510 shares of Sera Prognostics Inc., valued at $2,220 using the latest closing price.

Boniface John J., the Chief Scientific Officer of Sera Prognostics Inc., sale 2,725 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Boniface John J. is holding 46,510 shares at $5,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SERA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43164.63 for the present operating margin

-748.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sera Prognostics Inc. stands at -42693.90. Equity return is now at value -38.30, with -35.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.11.