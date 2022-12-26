Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Discover Financial Services (DFS)?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.81. The company’s stock price has collected 0.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/02/22 that Banks Spend Big to Boost Credit-Card Sign-Ups, Defying Recession Fears

Is It Worth Investing in Discover Financial Services (NYSE :DFS) Right Now?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DFS is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Discover Financial Services declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $117.95, which is $21.64 above the current price. DFS currently public float of 271.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DFS was 1.87M shares.

DFS’s Market Performance

DFS stocks went up by 0.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.18% and a quarterly performance of 7.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Discover Financial Services. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.20% for DFS stocks with a simple moving average of -5.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DFS reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for DFS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to DFS, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on October 26th of the current year.

DFS Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.40. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw -15.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Moskow Michael H, who sale 1,291 shares at the price of $105.10 back on Dec 07. After this action, Moskow Michael H now owns 51,596 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $135,684 using the latest closing price.

Kolsky Shifra, the SVP, Controller & CAO of Discover Financial Services, sale 800 shares at $127.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Kolsky Shifra is holding 2,450 shares at $101,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +42.35. Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.