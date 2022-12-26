Is Symbotic Inc. (SYM) a Keeper?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) went down by -6.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.48. The company’s stock price has collected -8.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/21/22 that Walmart Discloses Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Ends Lower.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ :SYM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Symbotic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.64, which is $7.62 above the current price. SYM currently public float of 31.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYM was 175.93K shares.

SYM’s Market Performance

SYM stocks went down by -8.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.82% and a quarterly performance of 8.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.87% for Symbotic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.81% for SYM stocks with a simple moving average of -10.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17 based on the research report published on September 19th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYM reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for SYM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to SYM, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

SYM Trading at -4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM fell by -8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.61. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $11.33 back on Dec 07. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 144,939 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $56,652 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Michael David, the of Symbotic Inc., sale 21,898 shares at $13.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Dunn Michael David is holding 149,939 shares at $289,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with -2.90 for asset returns.