Is StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) a Keeper?

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.95. The company’s stock price has collected -2.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ :STEP) Right Now?

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.01 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $31.43, which is $5.86 above the current price. STEP currently public float of 48.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STEP was 240.42K shares.

STEP’s Market Performance

STEP stocks went down by -2.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.85% and a quarterly performance of 1.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for StepStone Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.87% for STEP stocks with a simple moving average of -7.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STEP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STEP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $42 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STEP reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for STEP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to STEP, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 19th of the current year.

STEP Trading at -9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -15.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEP fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.13. In addition, StepStone Group Inc. saw -37.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEP starting from Park David Y, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $27.40 back on Dec 15. After this action, Park David Y now owns 27,231 shares of StepStone Group Inc., valued at $82,200 using the latest closing price.

Keck Thomas, the Director of StepStone Group Inc., sale 612 shares at $30.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Keck Thomas is holding 505,138 shares at $18,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEP

Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.