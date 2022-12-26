Is SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) a Keeper?

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $246.02. The company’s stock price has collected 0.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE :SITE) Right Now?

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SITE is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.78, which is $19.28 above the current price. SITE currently public float of 44.42M and currently shorts hold a 6.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SITE was 330.20K shares.

SITE’s Market Performance

SITE stocks went up by 0.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.75% and a quarterly performance of 13.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.54% for SITE stocks with a simple moving average of -9.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITE

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SITE reach a price target of $189. The rating they have provided for SITE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to SITE, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

SITE Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITE rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.27. In addition, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. saw -51.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITE starting from BLACK DOUG, who sale 9,496 shares at the price of $128.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, BLACK DOUG now owns 546,511 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., valued at $1,215,488 using the latest closing price.

BLACK DOUG, the CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., sale 9,591 shares at $105.84 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that BLACK DOUG is holding 536,007 shares at $1,015,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.94 for the present operating margin

+32.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. stands at +6.86. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.