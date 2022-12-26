Is Post Holdings Inc. (POST) a Keeper?

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.83. The company’s stock price has collected 0.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/16/22 that Food Company Post Holdings Promotes Treasurer Matt Mainer to CFO Role

Is It Worth Investing in Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE :POST) Right Now?

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for POST is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Post Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.67, which is $8.56 above the current price. POST currently public float of 53.09M and currently shorts hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POST was 465.80K shares.

POST’s Market Performance

POST stocks went up by 0.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.93% and a quarterly performance of 10.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Post Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.18% for POST stocks with a simple moving average of 9.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POST stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for POST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for POST in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $92 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POST reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for POST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to POST, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

POST Trading at 1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POST rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.11. In addition, Post Holdings Inc. saw 23.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POST starting from GRAY DIEDRE J, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $94.39 back on Dec 05. After this action, GRAY DIEDRE J now owns 69,467 shares of Post Holdings Inc., valued at $943,892 using the latest closing price.

HARPER BRADLY A, the SVP, CHIEF ACCTING OFFICER of Post Holdings Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $94.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that HARPER BRADLY A is holding 7,219 shares at $188,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.57 for the present operating margin

+21.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Post Holdings Inc. stands at +12.56. Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.