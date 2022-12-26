Is Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) a Keeper?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) went up by 0.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.25. The company’s stock price has collected -0.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ :OPI) Right Now?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 149.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPI is at 1.17.

OPI currently public float of 47.63M and currently shorts hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPI was 423.27K shares.

OPI’s Market Performance

OPI stocks went down by -0.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.35% and a quarterly performance of -5.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Office Properties Income Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.56% for OPI stocks with a simple moving average of -27.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPI

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to OPI, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

OPI Trading at -6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPI fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.32. In addition, Office Properties Income Trust saw -44.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPI starting from Talley Mark A., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $19.81 back on May 11. After this action, Talley Mark A. now owns 400 shares of Office Properties Income Trust, valued at $7,924 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPI

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.