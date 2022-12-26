Is NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) a Keeper?

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.93. The company’s stock price has collected -3.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE :NXDT) Right Now?

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NXDT is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NXDT currently public float of 28.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXDT was 262.29K shares.

NXDT’s Market Performance

NXDT stocks went down by -3.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.50% and a quarterly performance of -5.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.69% for NXDT stocks with a simple moving average of -19.93% for the last 200 days.

NXDT Trading at -8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -16.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXDT fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.79. In addition, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust saw -13.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXDT starting from DONDERO JAMES D, who purchase 118,673 shares at the price of $13.83 back on Nov 28. After this action, DONDERO JAMES D now owns 1,825,479 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, valued at $1,641,248 using the latest closing price.

DONDERO JAMES D, the of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, sale 118,673 shares at $13.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that DONDERO JAMES D is holding 1,706,806 shares at $1,641,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+458.52 for the present operating margin

+65.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stands at +454.02.