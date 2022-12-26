Is MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) a Keeper?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) went down by -1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.30. The company’s stock price has collected -3.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MTSI) Right Now?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTSI is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.09, which is $8.55 above the current price. MTSI currently public float of 51.77M and currently shorts hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTSI was 458.96K shares.

MTSI’s Market Performance

MTSI stocks went down by -3.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.38% and a quarterly performance of 20.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.62% for MTSI stocks with a simple moving average of 12.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTSI

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTSI reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for MTSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 29th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MTSI, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

MTSI Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTSI fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.78. In addition, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. saw -19.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTSI starting from Roth Ambra R., who sale 6,278 shares at the price of $69.85 back on Dec 14. After this action, Roth Ambra R. now owns 9,735 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $438,535 using the latest closing price.

Daly Stephen G, the President and CEO of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $69.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Daly Stephen G is holding 333,194 shares at $2,439,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.65 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +65.16. Equity return is now at value 69.90, with 32.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.36.