Is IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) a Keeper?

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $664.70. The company’s stock price has collected 0.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ :IDXX) Right Now?

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IDXX is at 1.17.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

IDXX currently public float of 82.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDXX was 493.29K shares.

IDXX’s Market Performance

IDXX stocks went up by 0.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.43% and a quarterly performance of 23.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.99% for IDXX stocks with a simple moving average of 3.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDXX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IDXX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IDXX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $415 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDXX reach a price target of $435, previously predicting the price at $530. The rating they have provided for IDXX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to IDXX, setting the target price at $440 in the report published on July 12th of the current year.

IDXX Trading at 4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDXX rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $418.87. In addition, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. saw -37.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDXX starting from JUNIUS DANIEL M, who sale 3,046 shares at the price of $424.91 back on Dec 05. After this action, JUNIUS DANIEL M now owns 2,968 shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc., valued at $1,294,276 using the latest closing price.

SZOSTAK M ANNE, the Director of IDEXX Laboratories Inc., sale 740 shares at $428.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that SZOSTAK M ANNE is holding 1,260 shares at $317,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.49 for the present operating margin

+59.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. stands at +23.17. Equity return is now at value 118.40, with 26.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.