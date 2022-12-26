Is European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) a Keeper?

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) went down by -3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.25. The company’s stock price has collected -6.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/16/22 that Hair Removal Mogul Looks to Break Miami’s Condo Record with $85 Million Listing

Is It Worth Investing in European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ :EWCZ) Right Now?

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 193.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for European Wax Center Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $8.62 above the current price. EWCZ currently public float of 31.96M and currently shorts hold a 13.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EWCZ was 456.14K shares.

EWCZ’s Market Performance

EWCZ stocks went down by -6.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.55% and a quarterly performance of -29.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for European Wax Center Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.43% for EWCZ stocks with a simple moving average of -38.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWCZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWCZ stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EWCZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EWCZ in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on August 30th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWCZ reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for EWCZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to EWCZ, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

EWCZ Trading at -12.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWCZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWCZ fell by -6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.74. In addition, European Wax Center Inc. saw -54.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWCZ starting from EWC Holdings, Inc., who sale 1 shares at the price of $18.48 back on Sep 30. After this action, EWC Holdings, Inc. now owns 2 shares of European Wax Center Inc., valued at $18 using the latest closing price.

General Atlantic GenPar (EW),, the Director of European Wax Center Inc., sale 4,860,000 shares at $21.50 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that General Atlantic GenPar (EW), is holding 13,110,492 shares at $104,490,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWCZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.82 for the present operating margin

+62.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for European Wax Center Inc. stands at -1.91. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.