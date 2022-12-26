Is Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) a Keeper?

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) went up by 0.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.75. The company’s stock price has collected 4.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ :EGLE) Right Now?

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGLE is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.67, which is $18.5 above the current price. EGLE currently public float of 12.74M and currently shorts hold a 10.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGLE was 276.90K shares.

EGLE’s Market Performance

EGLE stocks went up by 4.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.50% and a quarterly performance of 23.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.59% for EGLE stocks with a simple moving average of -6.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGLE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EGLE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGLE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $62 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2022.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGLE reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for EGLE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to EGLE, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

EGLE Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGLE rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.24. In addition, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. saw 12.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGLE starting from Vogel Gary, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $50.79 back on Dec 21. After this action, Vogel Gary now owns 147,521 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., valued at $761,800 using the latest closing price.

De Costanzo Frank, the Chief Financial Officer of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., sale 3,022 shares at $78.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that De Costanzo Frank is holding 52,323 shares at $235,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGLE

Equity return is now at value 42.30, with 26.20 for asset returns.