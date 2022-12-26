Is Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) a Keeper?

Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.30. The company’s stock price has collected -2.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ :CRWS) Right Now?

Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRWS is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Crown Crafts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50, which is $2.2 above the current price. CRWS currently public float of 9.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRWS was 12.27K shares.

CRWS’s Market Performance

CRWS stocks went down by -2.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.79% and a quarterly performance of -9.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.84% for Crown Crafts Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.97% for CRWS stocks with a simple moving average of -13.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRWS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRWS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CRWS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRWS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $6.50 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2018.

FBR & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRWS reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for CRWS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2017.

FBR & Co. gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CRWS, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

CRWS Trading at -8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRWS fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.67. In addition, Crown Crafts Inc. saw -27.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRWS starting from CHESTNUT E RANDALL, who sale 7,462 shares at the price of $6.75 back on Feb 23. After this action, CHESTNUT E RANDALL now owns 177,071 shares of Crown Crafts Inc., valued at $50,389 using the latest closing price.

CHESTNUT E RANDALL, the Chief Executive Officer of Crown Crafts Inc., sale 22,717 shares at $6.79 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that CHESTNUT E RANDALL is holding 184,533 shares at $154,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.19 for the present operating margin

+26.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Crafts Inc. stands at +11.35. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.