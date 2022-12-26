Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.84. The company’s stock price has collected 1.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE :RDN) Right Now?

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RDN is at 1.14.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

RDN currently public float of 155.65M and currently shorts hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDN was 1.43M shares.

RDN’s Market Performance

RDN stocks went up by 1.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.21% and a quarterly performance of -0.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for Radian Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.47% for RDN stocks with a simple moving average of -8.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to RDN, setting the target price at $22.50 in the report published on November 09th of the current year.

RDN Trading at -1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.76. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw -9.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from McMahon Brien, who sale 32,831 shares at the price of $19.50 back on Nov 25. After this action, McMahon Brien now owns 95,308 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $640,172 using the latest closing price.

Hoffman Edward J, the Sr. EVP, General Counsel of Radian Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $20.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Hoffman Edward J is holding 118,534 shares at $207,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 10.40 for asset returns.