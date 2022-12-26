Is a Correction Looming Ahead for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) went down by -1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.99. The company’s stock price has collected -5.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :OSW) Right Now?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSW is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $4.55 above the current price. OSW currently public float of 54.77M and currently shorts hold a 11.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSW was 370.49K shares.

OSW’s Market Performance

OSW stocks went down by -5.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.69% and a quarterly performance of 8.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.37% for OSW stocks with a simple moving average of 3.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSW stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OSW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OSW in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $13 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for OSW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to OSW, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

OSW Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSW fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.06. In addition, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited saw -5.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSW starting from HEYER STEVEN J, who sale 23,676 shares at the price of $10.01 back on Dec 15. After this action, HEYER STEVEN J now owns 813,250 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, valued at $236,985 using the latest closing price.

HEYER STEVEN J, the Director of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, sale 65,116 shares at $10.18 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that HEYER STEVEN J is holding 836,926 shares at $662,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.01 for the present operating margin

-25.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stands at -47.57. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.