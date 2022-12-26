Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/22 that Kodiak Stock Plunges 80% as Eye Drug Disappoints

Is It Worth Investing in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :KOD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KOD is at 1.77.

KOD currently public float of 49.33M and currently shorts hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KOD was 319.37K shares.

KOD’s Market Performance

KOD stocks went up by 1.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.87% and a quarterly performance of -7.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for Kodiak Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.82% for KOD stocks with a simple moving average of -12.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOD stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for KOD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KOD in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $24 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KOD reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for KOD stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to KOD, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

KOD Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOD rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.14. In addition, Kodiak Sciences Inc. saw -91.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOD starting from EHRLICH JASON, who sale 2,282 shares at the price of $7.02 back on Jun 17. After this action, EHRLICH JASON now owns 56,920 shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc., valued at $16,020 using the latest closing price.

BORGESON JOHN A., the of Kodiak Sciences Inc., sale 2,798 shares at $7.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that BORGESON JOHN A. is holding 173,755 shares at $19,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOD

Equity return is now at value -62.80, with -43.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.36.