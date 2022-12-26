Is a Correction Looming Ahead for H.B. Fuller Company (FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) went up by 1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.73. The company’s stock price has collected -2.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/23/21 that BlackBerry, Lucid, Nike: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE :FUL) Right Now?

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FUL is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for H.B. Fuller Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.67, which is $6.04 above the current price. FUL currently public float of 53.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FUL was 328.24K shares.

FUL’s Market Performance

FUL stocks went down by -2.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.26% and a quarterly performance of 22.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for H.B. Fuller Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.64% for FUL stocks with a simple moving average of 9.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FUL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FUL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $52 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUL reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for FUL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 18th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to FUL, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

FUL Trading at 0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUL fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.91. In addition, H.B. Fuller Company saw -9.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUL starting from Campe Heather, who sale 14,323 shares at the price of $75.28 back on Nov 14. After this action, Campe Heather now owns 9,100 shares of H.B. Fuller Company, valued at $1,078,251 using the latest closing price.

East James J., the Senior Vice President, HHC of H.B. Fuller Company, sale 30,384 shares at $75.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that East James J. is holding 6,590 shares at $2,297,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.80 for the present operating margin

+25.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for H.B. Fuller Company stands at +4.92. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.