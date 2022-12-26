Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) went down by -5.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.35. The company’s stock price has collected -22.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX :IMH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMH is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IMH currently public float of 23.36M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMH was 50.73K shares.

IMH’s Market Performance

IMH stocks went down by -22.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -46.26% and a quarterly performance of -52.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.11% for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.12% for IMH stocks with a simple moving average of -70.57% for the last 200 days.

IMH Trading at -43.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.56%, as shares sank -44.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMH fell by -22.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2158. In addition, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. saw -86.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMH starting from PICKUP RICHARD H., who sale 925,000 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Nov 15. After this action, PICKUP RICHARD H. now owns 2,700,000 shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc., valued at $316,812 using the latest closing price.

RHP Trust, dated May 31, 2011, the 10% Owner of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc., sale 925,000 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that RHP Trust, dated May 31, 2011 is holding 2,700,000 shares at $316,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.25 for the present operating margin

+78.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. stands at -4.57. Equity return is now at value -733.80, with -4.10 for asset returns.