Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TrueCar Inc. (TRUE)

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.09. The company’s stock price has collected 1.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ :TRUE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRUE is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for TrueCar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.25, which is $1.35 above the current price. TRUE currently public float of 73.29M and currently shorts hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRUE was 630.04K shares.

TRUE’s Market Performance

TRUE stocks went up by 1.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.14% and a quarterly performance of 45.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.53% for TrueCar Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.55% for TRUE stocks with a simple moving average of -11.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRUE stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TRUE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRUE in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $3 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2022.

TRUE Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -6.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUE rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, TrueCar Inc. saw -31.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUE starting from Claus Christopher W, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Nov 15. After this action, Claus Christopher W now owns 224,405 shares of TrueCar Inc., valued at $96,000 using the latest closing price.

Mendel John W, the Director of TrueCar Inc., sale 12,578 shares at $2.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Mendel John W is holding 148,528 shares at $34,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.72 for the present operating margin

+83.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for TrueCar Inc. stands at -16.56. Equity return is now at value -40.70, with -34.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.57.