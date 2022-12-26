Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE :SPH) Right Now?

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPH is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $1.73 above the current price. SPH currently public float of 61.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPH was 269.09K shares.

SPH’s Market Performance

SPH stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.03% and a quarterly performance of -0.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.79% for SPH stocks with a simple moving average of -5.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPH stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for SPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPH in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $18 based on the research report published on March 26th of the previous year 2021.

SPH Trading at -5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPH fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.80. In addition, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. saw 4.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPH starting from Schueler Michael A, who sale 3,882 shares at the price of $16.29 back on Dec 01. After this action, Schueler Michael A now owns 47,773 shares of Suburban Propane Partners L.P., valued at $63,238 using the latest closing price.

Brinkworth Douglas, the SVP-Prod.Sup,Purch.&Log.s of Suburban Propane Partners L.P., sale 12,500 shares at $16.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Brinkworth Douglas is holding 164,113 shares at $200,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

+21.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. stands at +9.30. Equity return is now at value 26.90, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.