Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.02. The company’s stock price has collected 2.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :NSIT) Right Now?

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NSIT is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Insight Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $118.00, which is $19.65 above the current price. NSIT currently public float of 34.27M and currently shorts hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NSIT was 261.87K shares.

NSIT’s Market Performance

NSIT stocks went up by 2.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.62% and a quarterly performance of 19.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for Insight Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.56% for NSIT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSIT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NSIT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NSIT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $98 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSIT reach a price target of $106. The rating they have provided for NSIT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to NSIT, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

NSIT Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSIT rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.58. In addition, Insight Enterprises Inc. saw -7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSIT starting from Crump Rachael Ann Bertrandt, who sale 850 shares at the price of $102.98 back on Nov 28. After this action, Crump Rachael Ann Bertrandt now owns 2,469 shares of Insight Enterprises Inc., valued at $87,529 using the latest closing price.

CROWN TIMOTHY A, the Director of Insight Enterprises Inc., purchase 1,250 shares at $100.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that CROWN TIMOTHY A is holding 86,621 shares at $125,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.50 for the present operating margin

+14.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insight Enterprises Inc. stands at +2.32. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.