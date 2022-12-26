Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) went down by -1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.33. The company’s stock price has collected 1.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ :LOPE) Right Now?

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOPE is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $115.00, which is $9.9 above the current price. LOPE currently public float of 30.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOPE was 251.89K shares.

LOPE’s Market Performance

LOPE stocks went up by 1.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.23% and a quarterly performance of 32.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.51% for Grand Canyon Education Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.15% for LOPE stocks with a simple moving average of 14.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOPE stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for LOPE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LOPE in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $86 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to LOPE, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

LOPE Trading at 4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOPE rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.06. In addition, Grand Canyon Education Inc. saw 23.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOPE starting from Dial Sara R., who sale 1,614 shares at the price of $107.27 back on Dec 08. After this action, Dial Sara R. now owns 3,972 shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc., valued at $173,134 using the latest closing price.

Browning Lori, the Chief Accounting Officer of Grand Canyon Education Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $90.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Browning Lori is holding 15,369 shares at $90,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.47 for the present operating margin

+36.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grand Canyon Education Inc. stands at +29.04. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 21.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.95.