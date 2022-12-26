Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS)

FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ :FCFS) Right Now?

FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCFS is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for FirstCash Holdings Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.86, which is $11.93 above the current price. FCFS currently public float of 37.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCFS was 241.08K shares.

FCFS’s Market Performance

FCFS stocks went down by -0.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.52% and a quarterly performance of 15.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for FirstCash Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.09% for FCFS stocks with a simple moving average of 13.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCFS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FCFS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FCFS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $88 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCFS reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for FCFS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 17th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to FCFS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on September 27th of the current year.

FCFS Trading at -2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCFS fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.46. In addition, FirstCash Holdings Inc saw 17.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCFS starting from Rippel Douglas Richard, who sale 38,998 shares at the price of $88.28 back on Dec 21. After this action, Rippel Douglas Richard now owns 8,003,083 shares of FirstCash Holdings Inc, valued at $3,442,743 using the latest closing price.

Rippel Douglas Richard, the Director of FirstCash Holdings Inc, sale 4,171 shares at $88.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Rippel Douglas Richard is holding 8,042,081 shares at $368,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.60 for the present operating margin

+54.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for FirstCash Holdings Inc stands at +7.35. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.