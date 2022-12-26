Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.55. The company’s stock price has collected -0.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE :CW) Right Now?

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CW is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Curtiss-Wright Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CW currently public float of 37.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CW was 206.82K shares.

CW’s Market Performance

CW stocks went down by -0.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.33% and a quarterly performance of 19.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for Curtiss-Wright Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.96% for CW stocks with a simple moving average of 10.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $188 based on the research report published on December 12th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CW reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for CW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to CW, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

CW Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CW fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.08. In addition, Curtiss-Wright Corporation saw 18.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CW starting from Farkas K Christopher, who sale 435 shares at the price of $144.66 back on Mar 15. After this action, Farkas K Christopher now owns 5,982 shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation, valued at $62,927 using the latest closing price.

Bamford Lynn M, the President and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation, sale 958 shares at $144.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Bamford Lynn M is holding 14,593 shares at $138,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.16 for the present operating margin

+37.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curtiss-Wright Corporation stands at +10.66. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.