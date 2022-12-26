Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) went up by 2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.49. The company’s stock price has collected -2.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CNSL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNSL is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.83, which is $2.03 above the current price. CNSL currently public float of 73.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNSL was 321.60K shares.

CNSL’s Market Performance

CNSL stocks went down by -2.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.48% and a quarterly performance of -17.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.30% for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.51% for CNSL stocks with a simple moving average of -34.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNSL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CNSL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CNSL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNSL reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for CNSL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to CNSL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

CNSL Trading at -15.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -18.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSL fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.16. In addition, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. saw -49.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.99 for the present operating margin

+32.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. stands at -8.35. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.