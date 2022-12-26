Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for AptarGroup Inc. (ATR)

AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR) went up by 1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.14. The company’s stock price has collected 2.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE :ATR) Right Now?

AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATR is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for AptarGroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $117.43, which is $7.42 above the current price. ATR currently public float of 64.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATR was 248.32K shares.

ATR’s Market Performance

ATR stocks went up by 2.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.60% and a quarterly performance of 12.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.99% for AptarGroup Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.71% for ATR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATR

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATR reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for ATR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 14th, 2021.

ATR Trading at 6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATR rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.31. In addition, AptarGroup Inc. saw -10.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATR starting from Trerotola Matthew L., who purchase 3,170 shares at the price of $94.48 back on Nov 03. After this action, Trerotola Matthew L. now owns 4,378 shares of AptarGroup Inc., valued at $299,504 using the latest closing price.

Tlili Hedi, the Segment President of AptarGroup Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $112.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Tlili Hedi is holding 10,396 shares at $560,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.00 for the present operating margin

+28.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for AptarGroup Inc. stands at +7.56. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.