Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.34. The company’s stock price has collected 3.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :HFWA) Right Now?

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HFWA is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Heritage Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.40, which is $4.57 above the current price. HFWA currently public float of 34.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HFWA was 221.75K shares.

HFWA’s Market Performance

HFWA stocks went up by 3.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.43% and a quarterly performance of 13.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for Heritage Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.35% for HFWA stocks with a simple moving average of 12.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HFWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HFWA stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HFWA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HFWA in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $29 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HFWA reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for HFWA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

HFWA Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HFWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HFWA rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.14. In addition, Heritage Financial Corporation saw 26.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HFWA starting from Huntley Cindy M, who sale 1,193 shares at the price of $32.61 back on Nov 04. After this action, Huntley Cindy M now owns 19,815 shares of Heritage Financial Corporation, valued at $38,904 using the latest closing price.

VANCE BRIAN L, the Director of Heritage Financial Corporation, sale 5,148 shares at $32.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that VANCE BRIAN L is holding 92,365 shares at $168,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HFWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heritage Financial Corporation stands at +39.65. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.