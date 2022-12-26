Here’s Our Rant About Qualys Inc. (QLYS)

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $162.36. The company’s stock price has collected -1.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ :QLYS) Right Now?

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QLYS is at 0.59.

QLYS currently public float of 34.24M and currently shorts hold a 6.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLYS was 399.59K shares.

QLYS’s Market Performance

QLYS stocks went down by -1.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.99% and a quarterly performance of -20.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Qualys Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.64% for QLYS stocks with a simple moving average of -16.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QLYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QLYS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QLYS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QLYS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $138 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QLYS reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for QLYS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to QLYS, setting the target price at $168 in the report published on October 21st of the current year.

QLYS Trading at -10.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLYS fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.30. In addition, Qualys Inc. saw -18.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QLYS starting from Thakar Sumedh S, who sale 5,576 shares at the price of $119.28 back on Dec 14. After this action, Thakar Sumedh S now owns 182,708 shares of Qualys Inc., valued at $665,087 using the latest closing price.

Peters Allan, the Chief Revenue Officer of Qualys Inc., sale 553 shares at $115.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Peters Allan is holding 43,075 shares at $63,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QLYS

Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 12.80 for asset returns.