Here’s Our Rant About Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH)

Pathward Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.82. The company’s stock price has collected 0.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pathward Financial Inc. (NASDAQ :CASH) Right Now?

Pathward Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CASH is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Pathward Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CASH currently public float of 27.80M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CASH was 202.53K shares.

CASH’s Market Performance

CASH stocks went up by 0.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.67% and a quarterly performance of 32.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Pathward Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.76% for CASH stocks with a simple moving average of 3.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CASH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CASH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for CASH by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CASH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $45 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CASH reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for CASH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to CASH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

CASH Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CASH rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.72. In addition, Pathward Financial Inc. saw -28.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CASH starting from Moore Frederick V, who sale 600 shares at the price of $41.30 back on Nov 02. After this action, Moore Frederick V now owns 4,510 shares of Pathward Financial Inc., valued at $24,780 using the latest closing price.

Kramer Michael Robert, the Director of Pathward Financial Inc., sale 250 shares at $37.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Kramer Michael Robert is holding 9,850 shares at $9,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CASH

Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 2.20 for asset returns.