Here’s Our Rant About IDEX Corporation (IEX)

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $246.23. The company’s stock price has collected 0.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IDEX Corporation (NYSE :IEX) Right Now?

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IEX is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for IDEX Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $235.12, which is $6.17 above the current price. IEX currently public float of 75.17M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IEX was 438.74K shares.

IEX’s Market Performance

IEX stocks went up by 0.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.58% and a quarterly performance of 14.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.84% for IDEX Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.18% for IEX stocks with a simple moving average of 12.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IEX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IEX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $188 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IEX reach a price target of $215. The rating they have provided for IEX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to IEX, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

IEX Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEX rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $234.08. In addition, IDEX Corporation saw -2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IEX starting from SATTERTHWAITE LIVINGSTON, who sale 3,075 shares at the price of $222.69 back on Nov 02. After this action, SATTERTHWAITE LIVINGSTON now owns 13,232 shares of IDEX Corporation, valued at $684,766 using the latest closing price.

ASHLEMAN ERIC D, the CEO and President of IDEX Corporation, sale 15,848 shares at $86.43 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that ASHLEMAN ERIC D is holding 38,480 shares at $1,369,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.65 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDEX Corporation stands at +16.25. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 11.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.