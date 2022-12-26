Here’s How Your Trade Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) Aggressively Right Now

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.62. The company’s stock price has collected 0.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ENR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENR is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Energizer Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.36, which is $2.75 above the current price. ENR currently public float of 70.77M and currently shorts hold a 5.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENR was 600.65K shares.

ENR’s Market Performance

ENR stocks went up by 0.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.73% and a quarterly performance of 24.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Energizer Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.18% for ENR stocks with a simple moving average of 12.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ENR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ENR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $34 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENR reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for ENR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ENR, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

ENR Trading at 7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENR rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.04. In addition, Energizer Holdings Inc. saw -16.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENR starting from Vauth Robin, who sale 860 shares at the price of $32.61 back on Nov 28. After this action, Vauth Robin now owns 863 shares of Energizer Holdings Inc., valued at $28,045 using the latest closing price.

LaVigne Mark Stephen, the Chief Executive Officer of Energizer Holdings Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $30.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that LaVigne Mark Stephen is holding 150,323 shares at $91,468 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.89 for the present operating margin

+34.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energizer Holdings Inc. stands at -7.59. Equity return is now at value -62.80, with -4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.