Greif Inc. (GEF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.22. The company’s stock price has collected 2.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/01/21 that Nio, CrowdStrike, Zoom Video, Campbell Soup: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Greif Inc. (NYSE :GEF) Right Now?

Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEF is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Greif Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.50, which is $2.65 above the current price. GEF currently public float of 30.00M and currently shorts hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEF was 267.85K shares.

GEF’s Market Performance

GEF stocks went up by 2.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.61% and a quarterly performance of 12.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Greif Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.24% for GEF stocks with a simple moving average of 5.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEF stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GEF by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GEF in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $62 based on the research report published on October 31st of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEF reach a price target of $67, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for GEF stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to GEF, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on September 06th of the current year.

GEF Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEF rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.77. In addition, Greif Inc. saw 12.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEF starting from Hilsheimer Lawrence A., who purchase 2,180 shares at the price of $76.78 back on Dec 21. After this action, Hilsheimer Lawrence A. now owns 91,552 shares of Greif Inc., valued at $167,380 using the latest closing price.

Petitti Nicholas Joseph, the 10% Owner of Greif Inc., sale 3,473 shares at $74.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Petitti Nicholas Joseph is holding 2,217,451 shares at $260,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.09 for the present operating margin

+20.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greif Inc. stands at +5.93. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.