Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.10. The company’s stock price has collected 0.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ :LAND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAND is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $26.33, which is $7.6 above the current price. LAND currently public float of 32.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAND was 206.44K shares.

LAND’s Market Performance

LAND stocks went up by 0.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.95% and a quarterly performance of 3.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.10% for Gladstone Land Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.02% for LAND stocks with a simple moving average of -26.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAND stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for LAND by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for LAND in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $24 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to LAND, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

LAND Trading at -5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAND rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.42. In addition, Gladstone Land Corporation saw -44.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.09 for the present operating margin

+52.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gladstone Land Corporation stands at +4.64. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.80 for asset returns.