Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) Just Got Our Attention

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) went up by 3.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.57. The company’s stock price has collected 4.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :GALT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GALT is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $9.78 above the current price. GALT currently public float of 35.79M and currently shorts hold a 5.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GALT was 75.51K shares.

GALT’s Market Performance

GALT stocks went up by 4.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.63% and a quarterly performance of -20.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.02% for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.03% for GALT stocks with a simple moving average of -22.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GALT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GALT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GALT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on August 13th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GALT reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for GALT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 13th, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to GALT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

GALT Trading at -6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.39%, as shares sank -5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GALT rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1922. In addition, Galectin Therapeutics Inc. saw -41.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GALT starting from CALLICUTT JACK W, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Nov 17. After this action, CALLICUTT JACK W now owns 7,614 shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,280 using the latest closing price.

FREEMAN KEVIN D, the Director of Galectin Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that FREEMAN KEVIN D is holding 75,000 shares at $14,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GALT

Equity return is now at value 283.10, with -119.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.