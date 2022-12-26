Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Just Got Our Attention

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) went down by -2.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.73. The company’s stock price has collected 19.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :FUSN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.63, which is $9.37 above the current price. FUSN currently public float of 38.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FUSN was 53.07K shares.

FUSN’s Market Performance

FUSN stocks went up by 19.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.30% and a quarterly performance of 2.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.26% for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.81% for FUSN stocks with a simple moving average of -8.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUSN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FUSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FUSN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on December 01st of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUSN reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for FUSN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 30th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to FUSN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 16th of the current year.

FUSN Trading at 36.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.38%, as shares surge +52.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUSN rose by +19.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -22.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUSN starting from GANNON STEVEN, who purchase 44,400 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Aug 11. After this action, GANNON STEVEN now owns 56,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $90,132 using the latest closing price.

Valliant John, the Chief Executive Officer of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 4,511 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Valliant John is holding 318,147 shares at $27,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5695.49 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -5628.26. Equity return is now at value -38.70, with -33.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.93.