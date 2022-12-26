Equinix Inc. (EQIX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $853.42. The company’s stock price has collected -1.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that Equinix CEO Says Demand Remains ‘Voracious’

Is It Worth Investing in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ :EQIX) Right Now?

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 86.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQIX is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Equinix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $742.87, which is $88.89 above the current price. EQIX currently public float of 92.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQIX was 510.63K shares.

EQIX’s Market Performance

EQIX stocks went down by -1.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.10% and a quarterly performance of 13.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Equinix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.18% for EQIX stocks with a simple moving average of -0.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQIX stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for EQIX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EQIX in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $750 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQIX reach a price target of $886. The rating they have provided for EQIX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to EQIX, setting the target price at $811 in the report published on December 13th of the current year.

EQIX Trading at 5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQIX fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $678.42. In addition, Equinix Inc. saw -22.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQIX starting from MORANDI BRANDI GALVIN, who sale 663 shares at the price of $686.85 back on Dec 09. After this action, MORANDI BRANDI GALVIN now owns 16,552 shares of Equinix Inc., valued at $455,383 using the latest closing price.

Lin Jonathan, the EVP, GM, Data Center Services of Equinix Inc., sale 76 shares at $683.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Lin Jonathan is holding 5,496 shares at $51,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.50 for the present operating margin

+60.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinix Inc. stands at +7.54. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.40 for asset returns.