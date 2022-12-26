Digi International Inc. (DGII): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.68. The company’s stock price has collected -0.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ :DGII) Right Now?

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DGII is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Digi International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.00, which is $10.81 above the current price. DGII currently public float of 34.73M and currently shorts hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DGII was 381.39K shares.

DGII’s Market Performance

DGII stocks went down by -0.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.79% and a quarterly performance of 15.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.80% for Digi International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.40% for DGII stocks with a simple moving average of 26.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGII stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for DGII by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DGII in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $41 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGII reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for DGII stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to DGII, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

DGII Trading at -4.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -12.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGII fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.47. In addition, Digi International Inc. saw 51.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGII starting from Schneider Terrence G., who sale 113 shares at the price of $40.80 back on Dec 14. After this action, Schneider Terrence G. now owns 332,587 shares of Digi International Inc., valued at $4,610 using the latest closing price.

Schneider Terrence G., the VP, SUPPLY CHAIN of Digi International Inc., sale 155 shares at $39.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Schneider Terrence G. is holding 332,700 shares at $6,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.45 for the present operating margin

+50.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digi International Inc. stands at +4.99. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.