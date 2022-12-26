Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN)?

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.35. The company’s stock price has collected 3.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE :TRN) Right Now?

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRN is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Trinity Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.75, which is $4.29 above the current price. TRN currently public float of 80.69M and currently shorts hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRN was 510.69K shares.

TRN’s Market Performance

TRN stocks went up by 3.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.84% and a quarterly performance of 34.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Trinity Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.54% for TRN stocks with a simple moving average of 11.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRN stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TRN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRN in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $30 based on the research report published on November 07th of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRN reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for TRN stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to TRN, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

TRN Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRN rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.06. In addition, Trinity Industries Inc. saw -0.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRN starting from Madison Brian D, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $34.19 back on Mar 24. After this action, Madison Brian D now owns 62,953 shares of Trinity Industries Inc., valued at $205,140 using the latest closing price.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., the Director of Trinity Industries Inc., sale 3,780,000 shares at $28.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. is holding 90,847 shares at $107,541,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.03 for the present operating margin

+22.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinity Industries Inc. stands at +2.61. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.