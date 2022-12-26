Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) went up by 0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.22. The company’s stock price has collected 2.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :CINF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CINF is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cincinnati Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $108.60, which is $4.14 above the current price. CINF currently public float of 155.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CINF was 733.19K shares.

CINF’s Market Performance

CINF stocks went up by 2.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.99% and a quarterly performance of 15.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for Cincinnati Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.84% for CINF stocks with a simple moving average of -7.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CINF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CINF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CINF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CINF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $92 based on the research report published on September 27th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CINF, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

CINF Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINF rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.15. In addition, Cincinnati Financial Corporation saw -8.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CINF starting from Debbink Dirk J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $106.13 back on Dec 06. After this action, Debbink Dirk J now owns 45,502 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, valued at $106,130 using the latest closing price.

Skidmore Douglas S, the Director of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, purchase 565 shares at $96.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Skidmore Douglas S is holding 7,600 shares at $54,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CINF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cincinnati Financial Corporation stands at +30.59. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.