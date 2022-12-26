Can Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) Remain Competitive?

Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) went down by -15.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.96. The company’s stock price has collected -17.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/11/22 that Avocado Prices Went Up But Mission Produce Stock Is Crashing. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ :AVO) Right Now?

Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Mission Produce Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $4.81 above the current price. AVO currently public float of 40.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVO was 136.41K shares.

AVO’s Market Performance

AVO stocks went down by -17.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.77% and a quarterly performance of -15.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for Mission Produce Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.73% for AVO stocks with a simple moving average of -14.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVO reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for AVO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to AVO, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

AVO Trading at -21.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -24.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVO fell by -17.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.23. In addition, Mission Produce Inc. saw -21.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVO starting from Giles Bryan E, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $16.50 back on Aug 18. After this action, Giles Bryan E now owns 73,957 shares of Mission Produce Inc., valued at $41,250 using the latest closing price.

Giles Bryan E, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Mission Produce Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $15.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Giles Bryan E is holding 73,957 shares at $38,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVO

Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 2.70 for asset returns.