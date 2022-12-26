Can Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Remain Competitive?

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) went up by 3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.04. The company’s stock price has collected 15.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE :DO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $3.53 above the current price. DO currently public float of 100.28M and currently shorts hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DO was 1.03M shares.

DO’s Market Performance

DO stocks went up by 15.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.95% and a quarterly performance of 59.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.79% for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.39% for DO stocks with a simple moving average of 29.21% for the last 200 days.

DO Trading at 7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DO rose by +15.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.14. In addition, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. saw 32.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DO

Equity return is now at value -23.70, with -11.60 for asset returns.