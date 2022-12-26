Buy or Sell Whitestone REIT (WSR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.66. The company’s stock price has collected 0.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Whitestone REIT (NYSE :WSR) Right Now?

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSR is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Whitestone REIT declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $2.39 above the current price. WSR currently public float of 46.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSR was 256.14K shares.

WSR’s Market Performance

WSR stocks went up by 0.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.44% and a quarterly performance of 12.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Whitestone REIT. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.05% for WSR stocks with a simple moving average of -10.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for WSR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WSR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on August 30th of the current year 2022.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for WSR stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WSR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

WSR Trading at 3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSR rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.61. In addition, Whitestone REIT saw -5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSR starting from Mastandrea Christine J, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $8.56 back on Sep 30. After this action, Mastandrea Christine J now owns 305,808 shares of Whitestone REIT, valued at $4,279 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.85 for the present operating margin

+45.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whitestone REIT stands at +11.11. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.