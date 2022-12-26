Buy or Sell indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) went down by -2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.26. The company’s stock price has collected -9.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ :INDI) Right Now?

INDI currently public float of 80.03M and currently shorts hold a 18.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INDI was 1.40M shares.

INDI’s Market Performance

INDI stocks went down by -9.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.27% and a quarterly performance of -16.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for indie Semiconductor Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.70% for INDI stocks with a simple moving average of -14.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $8 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDI reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for INDI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to INDI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

INDI Trading at -17.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -23.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI fell by -9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.18. In addition, indie Semiconductor Inc. saw -48.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from schiller Thomas, who sale 15,835 shares at the price of $8.03 back on Dec 01. After this action, schiller Thomas now owns 1,462,944 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc., valued at $127,155 using the latest closing price.

Kee Scott David, the Chief Technology Officer of indie Semiconductor Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $8.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Kee Scott David is holding 669 shares at $1,763,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -12.30 for asset returns.