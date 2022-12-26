Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) Just Got Our Attention

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) went down by -2.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.23. The company’s stock price has collected -4.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AMEH) Right Now?

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMEH is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $40.00, which is $9.11 above the current price. AMEH currently public float of 39.43M and currently shorts hold a 9.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMEH was 304.55K shares.

AMEH’s Market Performance

AMEH stocks went down by -4.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.00% and a quarterly performance of -26.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.12% for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.48% for AMEH stocks with a simple moving average of -24.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMEH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMEH stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AMEH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMEH in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $40 based on the research report published on December 19th of the current year 2022.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AMEH, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

AMEH Trading at -5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMEH fell by -4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.19. In addition, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. saw -59.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMEH starting from ALLIED PHYSICIANS OF CALIFORNI, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $37.00 back on Jun 17. After this action, ALLIED PHYSICIANS OF CALIFORNI now owns 11,175,702 shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc., valued at $9,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Marsh Linda, the Director of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc., sale 250,000 shares at $37.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Marsh Linda is holding 270,081 shares at $9,250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.69 for the present operating margin

+20.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. stands at +9.54. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.46.