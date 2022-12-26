A Lesson to Learn: Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) went down by -2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.08. The company’s stock price has collected -9.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/21 that Twitter, Tesla, Realty Income: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE :TTM) Right Now?

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTM is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Tata Motors Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

TTM currently public float of 565.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTM was 860.75K shares.

TTM’s Market Performance

TTM stocks went down by -9.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.77% and a quarterly performance of -7.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.90% for Tata Motors Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.57% for TTM stocks with a simple moving average of -17.25% for the last 200 days.

TTM Trading at -11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -15.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTM fell by -9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.07. In addition, Tata Motors Limited saw -30.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.46 for the present operating margin

+12.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tata Motors Limited stands at -4.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.58.

Based on Tata Motors Limited (TTM), the company’s capital structure generated 328.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.67. Total debt to assets is 44.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.